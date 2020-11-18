Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Nov. 18

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Advertising
From NOLA.com
Drew Brees reportedly seeking 2nd opinion on injuries, Saints QB could have more than 5 rib fractures
Drew Brees has missed 7 starts due to injury in 25 years. A review of the Saints QB's serious injuries
Saints rewatch: A closer look at 14 Jameis Winston dropbacks, and the real Saints MVPs
Inside Drew Brees painful TD drive: Here's what Saints QB did after rib, lung injuries
Saints sign defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow to practice squad
Drew Brees injury overview: Collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a look at the recovery time
Demario Davis' daughter has 'no traces' of cancer; the family's all together in New Orleans