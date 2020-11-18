New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 10 performance, upcoming Falcons game

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's Week 11 win over the San Francisco 49ers and the week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Terry Fontenot, Saints vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel, also joined the show as a special guest.

"We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and it was going to be physical, and it was that," Loomis said about the Saints' 27-13 victory.

After losing quarterback Drew Brees due to a rib injury in the second quarter, Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill came in after halftime and got the sixth consecutive win for New Orleans (7-2). Strief addressed the elephant in the room - who will start at quarterback against the Falcons (3-6) on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

"I think as you know we don't talk much about injuries here. We don't talk about the time frame or even how that's going to affect us going into a week., Loomis said. "I know this, we'll have our team ready to play no matter who is playing quarterback and hopefully we'll get Drew (Brees) back very soon."

"This game with the Falcons is always one that, I think our fans as well as our staff get the highlight marker and mark each year because it's such a good rivalry", Loomis said, "We'll have to play one of our better games in order to come out on top."

Fontenot spoke about his transition to assistant general manager and what makes the Saints such a great organization.