Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 10 performance, upcoming Falcons game

'It's such a good rivalry'

Nov 17, 2020 at 08:09 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 10 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's Week 11 win over the San Francisco 49ers and the week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Terry Fontenot, Saints vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel, also joined the show as a special guest.

"We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and it was going to be physical, and it was that," Loomis said about the Saints' 27-13 victory.

After losing quarterback Drew Brees due to a rib injury in the second quarter, Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill came in after halftime and got the sixth consecutive win for New Orleans (7-2). Strief addressed the elephant in the room - who will start at quarterback against the Falcons (3-6) on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

"I think as you know we don't talk much about injuries here. We don't talk about the time frame or even how that's going to affect us going into a week., Loomis said. "I know this, we'll have our team ready to play no matter who is playing quarterback and hopefully we'll get Drew (Brees) back very soon."

"This game with the Falcons is always one that, I think our fans as well as our staff get the highlight marker and mark each year because it's such a good rivalry", Loomis said, "We'll have to play one of our better games in order to come out on top."

Fontenot spoke about his transition to assistant general manager and what makes the Saints such a great organization.

"It's an inclusive organization. You don't walk around the building and there's a lot of closed doors," Fontenot said. "It's very open and there's a lot of good communication, so it's great to be in an organization like this, that has so much cohesiveness and has the culture that we have here because there aren't any closed doors. You're involved in everything and it's been a privilege to be a part of that."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss the team's quarterback situation with Drew Brees dealing with rib injury 

'They'll be all-in'
news

No update expected on Drew Brees' status until later in the week

Saints Coach Sean Payton said quarterback's practice status would be listed Wednesday
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander feels a fit with New Orleans Saints defense, expects to play Sunday against San Francisco

'I'll be playing on Sunday. I'll be out there'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's amazing Week 9 performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'It was fun. It was absolutely fun for us and fun for our fans'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's dominating Week 9 performance at Tampa Bay

Saints earned fifth consecutive win 
news

Alvin Kamara-led run game for New Orleans Saints seeks to produce against stingy Tampa Bay defense

'We're not going to abandon the run game because they're a good run defense'
news

Drew Brees, Tom Brady leading New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay into Sunday night showdown

Their teams are fighting for first place in the NFC South
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 8 performance at Chicago

'It looked like one, it smelled like one, it tasted like one, it probably is one'
news

New Orleans Saints familiar with formidable Chicago defense

Bears lead NFL in red-zone defense, at 42.3 percent
news

New Orleans Saints want to cool down red zone for opposing offenses

Saints opponents have converted TDs on 19 of 22 trips in red zone
news

New Orleans Saints run defense presents formidable wall

Saints haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 49 consecutive games

Advertising