Wednesday, May 20, 2020 08:29 AM

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, May 20

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

From NOLA.com
Michael Thomas teaming up with Raising Cane's to deliver 3,000 meals to medical staff
Michael Thomas won't reveal his offseason regimen, but 'you'll be able to tell' he worked
New NFL helmets could use N95 material to limit coronavirus spread, NFLPA doctor says
Mercedes-Benz declines to renew Superdome rights, opening door to new name next year

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Michael Thomas and Raising Cane's team up to donate meals to Ochsner health-care workers Tuesday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out
Transcript: Michael Thomas conference call - Tuesday, May 19

From Forbes.com
Anticipating New Sponsor For Superdome, New Orleans Saints Expect Same Successful Experiences

Advertising