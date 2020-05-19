Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:00 AM

Michael Thomas and Raising Cane's team up to donate meals to Ochsner health-care workers Tuesday

Initiative to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers at Ochsner Health facilities and other hospitals across southeast Louisiana

New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Raising Cane's are teaming up to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers throughout the New Orleans area. The majority of the meals will be distributed to employees at Ochsner Health system facilities across the region.

"I wanted to do my part and support our frontline health-care workers who are caring for so many in our community," said Thomas, the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, setting the NFL's receiving record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. "I thought they would enjoy having some Cane's during their shift. And I'm grateful to my friend, Todd Graves, for joining me in letting our health-care workers know how much they are appreciated."

"We all have a role to play in this crisis, and our health-care workers' role is the most important," said Raising Cane's Founder & CEO Todd Graves. "So when Michael called me wanting to feed health-care workers, I matched his donation. I'm proud to call Michael a friend – his effort off the field is as admirable as it is on the field."

Raising Cane's Restaurants across the country have been providing meals for healthcare workers directly and through partnerships with non-profits and other groups and individuals such as Thomas. Additionally, Raising Cane's dine-in only restaurants have shifted operations to make masks instead of chicken fingers. Staff have begun sewing three-ply cloth masks to ease the shortage at hospitals, donating thousands of masks to healthcare facilities in Southeast Louisiana and across the country.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 500 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane's vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

