Morning Break

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 08:53 AM

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, July 29

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Different start to training camp doesn't alter expectations for New Orleans Saints and GM Mickey Loomis
Round table on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek
New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
'Top 100 Players of 2020': Drew Brees | No. 12
'Top 100 Players of 2020': Cameron Jordan | No. 23
New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Five storylines to watch

From NFL.com
Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

From NOLA.com
Day 1 of the weird season has arrived for the Saints. 'We're grinding through it'

