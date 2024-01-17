Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Jan. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 17, 2024 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Saints part ways with long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

A former New Orleans Saints linebacker has died at the age of 32

Who will be the Saints' next offensive coordinator? Here's a list of likely candidates.

Giants hire a member of the Saints staff, leaving another spot to fill for Dennis Allen

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Demario Davis

Saints sign DB Rejzohn Wright to reserve/future contract

Photos: Juwan Johnson, Blue Cross Blue Shield host volunteer event at Second Harvest

New Orleans Saints part ways with three assistant coaches

