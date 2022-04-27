Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM
Photos: Flashback to New Orleans Saints 2017 Draft class

In the sensational 2017 Saints Draft, New Orleans selected Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Alex Anzalone, Trey Hendrickson, and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

From NOLA.com

If the Saints take a wide receiver in first round of NFL draft, the odds have a few suggestions

For teams eyeing a quarterback in Round 1 of NFL draft, just good often isn't good enough

When considering Saints' draft prospects, think 'big, strong, fast and intelligent'

NFL Draft 2022 top prop bets: Drake London goes early; Kenny Pickett not so much

New Orleans native Will Clapp to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers: source

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Specialists | Top 10 Tuesday

Photos: Flashback to New Orleans Saints 2017 Draft class

Five years ago, New Orleans Saints drafted class that became best in franchise history

