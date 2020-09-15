Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 15

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Sep 15, 2020
From NOLA.com
Zach Line watched Saints season opener from his couch in uniform: 'Retirement is hard'
Saints snap counts: A look at the secondary usage and balance of carries for running backs
The Saints' Demario Davis almost retired in 2016. Now he's on his 2nd contract in New Orleans
Saints haven't trailed in NFC South for 722 days; here's where things stand after Week 1
With his FG block, Saints DE Margus Hunt made the most of his call up. He has the bruise to prove it.

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Latavius Murray always prepared for when New Orleans Saints need punishing ground game
All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV
New Orleans Saints Turning Point in win over Buccaneers, presented by Eustis Insurance
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton on September 14, 2020
Trey Hendrickson on Saints defensive performance vs. Buccaneers
Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call
Latavius Murray recaps dominant win vs. Buccaneers
Transcript - Latavius Murray Conference Call
Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

Photos: Pregame | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

Pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
