Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 9/14/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Video Conference With New Orleans Media

Monday, September 14, 2020

A big day for you and for the line bringing down (Tom) Brady three for sacks. How would you assess your play and the unit's play from yesterday?

"After watching film, there's a lot we can do better, which is good for the rest of the season. But it's game one without preseason. We have to knock some of the rust off. So, we feel good, we're confident and we're ready to get the season rolling."

What were some of those things that stood out to you on film until today?

"Just playing hard as a unit. I think that's what we're coaching most is getting after the quarterback and stopping the run, setting edges. So you know, like I said there's a lot to improve on but we definitely set a foundation for the season."

You obviously won quick a few times but did you feel like the secondary was helping you guys up front get a little bit more time with how well they were covering back there?

"The great thing about football is it's a team game. Sometimes you get lost in the statistics of individual players, you know. Some people's interceptions are caused by pressure and some people's sacks are caused by (coverage), so it is a team sport for a reason. And there was a lot to, I think every individual sack on the field. So it's hard to dissect all that stuff, but we do play as a team and unit, so I'm excited moving forward."

How do you feel like you keep improving this offseason? Was there anything you worked on? And do you feel like it showed up for you yesterday?

"Well, I'd say I'm blessed to rush with Cam (Jordan) and Marcus (Davenport). They are two guys that (are) like an iron sharpens iron kind of thing, you know. Rushing with those guys, you pick up a lot and you just start seeing things and learning. Talking to Cam and Marcus about this set, that set, you pick up a lot and I think, as a group, we are rolling. Like I said, it's a special room. So, I am excited for this season and to get after it."

Is there anything specific that you picked up from one of those guys that you feel like is really, particularly helped your game?

"It would be something technical or keys and stuff like that, but it's really just competing with those guys. They bring the level of competition in a room so high. Like I said, I'm truly blessed because it's, it's something I'm going to appreciate for a long time."

Just how weird was it yesterday with no fans being in the stands? I know the music sounded really quiet way up in the press box. I didn't know how it sounded on the field where you were?

"Well, one of the things after getting drafted here, I was definitely moved by the (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) Dome. It's rockin'. So anytime there isn't fans supporting us and stuff like that, I think it's going to be weird. And the advantage of the dome advantage is real. It wasn't anything weird. It just felt like an away game, kind of like Cam (Jordan) said. But it definitely didn't feel like a home game. But we were ready for that kind of season and the coaches put us in a good spot to know what we're looking forward to, you know. And I think we were well prepared for the environment."