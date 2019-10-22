Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 22

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Oct 22, 2019 at 10:56 AM

From NOLA.com

'Tremendous' Saints defense limiting teams to historic lows through Week 7
Saints-Bears snap counts: See how much more Latavius Murray, C.J. Gardner-Johnson played
Saints' FB-to-QB option had its roots in Dallas ... and in Zach Line's high school resumé

From NewOrleansSaints.com
J.T. Gray's blocked punt set the tone for New Orleans Saints against Chicago
Latavius Murray leads punishing second-half run game for New Orleans Saints against Bears
Reggie Bush and Marques Colston to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum

Transcript: New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater Postgame Quotes | Saints-Bears 2019 Week 7
Transcript: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Postgame Quotes | Saints-Bears 2019 Week 7
Transcript: New Orleans Saints players Postgame Quotes | Saints-Bears 2019 Week 7

From ESPN.com
No Drew Brees, no Alvin Kamara -- and Saints somehow keep surging

Thomas Morstead hosts annual 'What You Give Will Grow' dinner 2019

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and his teammates teamed up to serve local fans at the Audubon Team Room on Monday, October 21. The dinner raised money for Thomas' foundation, What You Give Will Grow.

