Reggie Bush and Marques Colston to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum 

Former New Orleans Saints greats Reggie Bush and Marques Colston will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum this Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. The signing will end promptly at 11:15 a.m. so those who would like to get autographs are strongly encouraged to show up early.

Bush and Colston are being formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame Saturday evening, prior to the Sunday appearance.

The second overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Saints out of USC, Bush was part of the 2006 team which went to the NFC championship game and was an integral part of the 2009 Saints squad which won Super Bowl XLIV.

As a running back, receiver and punt return star from 2006-2010, Bush went on to score 33 touchdowns in his five seasons in New Orleans. He rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 scores. Bush returned four punts for touchdowns.

A seventh-round pick out of Hofstra in 2006, Colston defied the odds to become the most productive receiver in franchise history from 2006-2015.

Colston was part of five playoff teams, including the 2006 team which reached the NFC championship game and the 2009 team which won Super Bowl XLIV.

He retired as the top receiver in team history in every category and remains that way today. Colston had 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns, all first in Saints history. He played in 10 playoff games, catching 58 passes for 788 yards and four touchdowns.

Bush and Colston will be available for autographs and pictures WITH A LIMIT OF ONE AUTOGRAPH AND/OR PICTURE per patron.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Those with tickets to the game are admitted free of charge.

The museum is open by appointment weekdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a charge of $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (60 and over), $5 for children under 12, $5 for military and $5 per person for groups of 10 or more.