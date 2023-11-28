Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 28, 2023 at 08:57 AM
From NOLA.com

The lines are in for Saints-Lions and all of NFL in Week 13. Here’s what they look like.

Saints could be missing their top three receivers against the Detroit Lions

Are the Saints still NFC South favorites after loss to Falcons? See latest odds

Dolphins to poach veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints' practice squad

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Tyrann Mathieu's end zone INT | Expert Analysis

Dennis Allen talks red zone, Dan Campbell 11/27/23

Cesar Ruiz talks confidence, consistency 11/27/23

Carl Granderson talks run defense, mobile quarterbacks 11/27/23

Coach Dennis Allen attuned to urgency that New Orleans Saints face

