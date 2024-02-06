 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Feb. 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Feb 06, 2024 at 09:20 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From nola.com

A top target has emerged for one of the Saints' open offensive coaching positions

Saints QB Jameis Winston shares origin story of 'Eat a W' speech. 'I felt it was powerful.'

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Richard Caster dies at 75

Photos: Alexis S. | 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe

From NFL.com

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Feb. 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Feb. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Feb. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Feb. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Feb. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Jan. 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Jan. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Jan. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Jan. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Jan. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising