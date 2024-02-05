2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd

KHALEN SAUNDERS AND NATHAN SHEPHERD 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd entered the 2023 season as newcomers to the Black and Gold. With both players spending time with other teams the season before (Saunders with the Kansas City Chiefs and Shepherd with the New York Jets), their goal was to come in and solidify a defensive line that lost quite a few pieces during the offseason. The duo was successful in that mission, with Saunders even finding some run on the offense as a fullback in the red zone.

As far as the numbers go, Saunders finished the season with 57 total tackles, 24 of which were solo, and two tackles for loss. Shepherd finished the year with 50 total tackles, 26 solo, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

BEST GAMES OF KHALEN SAUNDERS AND NATHAN SHEPHERD'S 2023 NFL SEASON: