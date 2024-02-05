 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd

Veteran defensive linemen find their role on new team

Feb 05, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Khalen-Saunders-Nathan-Shepherd-09
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

KHALEN SAUNDERS AND NATHAN SHEPHERD 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd entered the 2023 season as newcomers to the Black and Gold. With both players spending time with other teams the season before (Saunders with the Kansas City Chiefs and Shepherd with the New York Jets), their goal was to come in and solidify a defensive line that lost quite a few pieces during the offseason. The duo was successful in that mission, with Saunders even finding some run on the offense as a fullback in the red zone.

As far as the numbers go, Saunders finished the season with 57 total tackles, 24 of which were solo, and two tackles for loss. Shepherd finished the year with 50 total tackles, 26 solo, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

BEST GAMES OF KHALEN SAUNDERS AND NATHAN SHEPHERD'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

The best game of Saunders' season was against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. He finished with five tackles and a tackle for loss. For Shepherd, his best game was in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons where he had three tackles and a sack.

BEST QUOTES OF KHALEN SAUNDERS AND NATHAN SHEPHERD'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"We got tremendous players, but all got to learn how to play with each other, so this is a great year for that. We are still good...We are still learning each other so I can only imagine that next year it will be even more cohesion and even more learning each other's play styles."

-Khalen Saunders

"My biggest thing is perseverance. Perseverance and delayed gratification. Those were two things that I knew with my path I would have to come to terms with on a daily basis. Being able to continue to grind, put my head down, and wait for my opportunity. I didn't know where it was coming from all the time but sometimes I think that makes for the best case scenario."

-Nathan Shepherd on his untraditional path to the NFL

Related Links

Photos: Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Isaac Yiadom

Cornerback fought his way onto 53-man roster, made his mark on the field
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver A.T. Perry

Rookie became reliable option for quarterback Derek Carr down the stretch
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Jamaal Williams

Veteran running back completed first season with the Saints
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Alontae Taylor

Second-year cornerback took over slot corner role and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: guards/centers

Interior line settled with Hurst, McCoy and Ruiz
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

Rookie impresses in first season as a pro
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed makes AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl in second season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

Third-year linebacker set career highs across the board
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season
Advertising