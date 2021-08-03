Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Aug. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 03, 2021 at 07:26 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Devonta Freeman has always fancied Black and Gold

Marshon Lattimore says his mind-set hasn't changed

Consistency, confidence are key for Blake Gillikin

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Devonta Freeman can't hide joy after joining Saints

Saints announce roster moves

Photos from Monday's practice

Watch Monday's practice highlights

Blake Gillikin leaving little doubt he's capable of being starting punter

Graff's Key Takeaways from Monday

Watch Coach Sean Payton's press conference

From WWL Radio

How the deep ball took the stage at practice

