New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 30, 2024 at 09:06 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

NFC South at a glance: How does the Saints' division stack up after the NFL draft?

The Saints don't wait long to dip back into free agency, adding a pair of offensive linemen

The Saints have found impact players after the draft before. These 3 free agents may stick.

The grades are in: Here's how the analysts ranked the Saints for their NFL Draft haul

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints OC Klint Kubiak 1-on-1 interview

Saints senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison 1-on-1 interview

2024 Saints Draft Recap Show | 2024 NFL Draft

From NFL.com

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after draft?

