Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 10, 2020 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans may be a game-time decision Sunday against the Saints
Saints injury report: Cesar Ruiz, Marcus Davenport miss Wednesday's practice
Saints' Drew Brees on playing Tom Brady: 'I've got nothing to lose. I'm turning it loose.'
Alvin Kamara at 100%: After 'damn good' year despite injury, why Saints RB is primed for more
'It could have been me:' Saints RB Alvin Kamara to wear Ahmaud Arbery's name on helmet
Would Brees depart Saints like Brady to Bucs? He'll 'finish right here,' Archie Manning says

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Minus fans for season opener, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton says, 'We've got to create the energy ourselves'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore going for the win, individually and as a team
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 3-Sept. 9
Saints Week 1 Interviews: Alex Anzalone on Tampa Bay's offense, Week 1 preparations
Saints Week 1 Interviews: Drew Brees talks Tom Brady, Saints offense
Saints Week 1 Interviews: Marshon Lattimore talks discipline, winning mentality

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Alex Anzalone: Year 4 Camp...It's time
1 / 9

Alex Anzalone: Year 4 Camp...It's time

Ryan Ramczyk
2 / 9

Ryan Ramczyk

Thomas Morstead: #WHODAT
3 / 9

Thomas Morstead: #WHODAT

Janoris Jenkins: Year 9 on da way!!! #ItsAlmostTime
4 / 9

Janoris Jenkins: Year 9 on da way!!! #ItsAlmostTime

Drew Brees: Can't wait for @playfna flag football this season for so many kids!
5 / 9

Drew Brees: Can't wait for @playfna flag football this season for so many kids!

Jared Cook: 12th NFL Camp #Godworks
6 / 9

Jared Cook: 12th NFL Camp #Godworks

Zack Baun: YEAR 1 LETS GET IT!! #STILLDREAMIN
7 / 9

Zack Baun: YEAR 1 LETS GET IT!! #STILLDREAMIN

Adam Trautman: Rookie campaign #WHODAT
8 / 9

Adam Trautman: Rookie campaign #WHODAT

Saintsations: #TeammateTuesday and today you get to meet your beautiful 4th year Veterans!
9 / 9

Saintsations: #TeammateTuesday and today you get to meet your beautiful 4th year Veterans!

