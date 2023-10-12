Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 12, 2023 at 08:55 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Saints kicker Blake Grupe wins a special honor for performance against Patriots

Former LSU standout Justin Jefferson is going on IR, but the Saints may not dodge him

Juwan Johnson one of 5 Saints to miss Wednesday practice; Derek Carr a full participant

The Saints offensive line is coming off its best game. Now comes the hard part.

WATCH: Saints Insider discusses how Saints can build on Patriots victory

Exclusive: Derek Carr gives update on his shoulder and why Saints' trip to Houston is coming home

Derry’s Week 6 NFL Picks: Good matchup for Saints at Texans? 49ers-Browns easy as it seems?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints, Amazon host musical session at Roots of Music

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Video Preview: Saints at Texans | Week 6

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Mickey Loomis and David Carr Saints Hour 10/3/23

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks Patriots game, Alvin Kamara's 73rd touchdown, upcoming schedule

Blake Grupe on NFC ST Player of the Week Nod 10/11/2023

Alontae Taylor on playing CJ Stroud, creating turnovers 10/11/2023

Alvin Kamara on Kendre Miller's progression, pass protection 10/11/2023

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Derek Carr talks Saints defense, CJ Stroud's start to the year 10/11/2023

New Orleans Saints warmed up in red zone Sunday, aim to keep it hot going forward

Dennis Allen's Week 6 Conference Call

Saints vs. Texans Week 6 Practice Report 10/11/2023

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12

Advertising