Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 8 in Gillette Stadium.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12:
- The Saints will practice today with the team's coordinators being made available to the media. NewOrleansSaints.com will have the interviews with the coordinators as well as any interviews from open locker room posted later in the day.
- Another Saints Injury Report powered by LA Cat will be released after practice this afternoon. Check out the injury report from Wednesday, Oct. 11 while you wait for the latest news on the Saints health.
- Another episode of the Saints Podcast will release later in the day featuring a former Saints Super Bowl champion. Stay tuned to see who it is and catch up on the latest episode of the Saints Podcast.
- Erin Summers will recap all the events of the day in the Saints Practice report released later this evening. Catch up on the latest episode from Wednesday, Oct. 11 practice.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have the biggest story from the day's events posted later. Deshazier's latest story covered the Saints improvement in the redzone in their victory over the New England Patriots.