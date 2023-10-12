Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12

Saints continue practice as preparations to take on Houston Texans on Sunday continue

Oct 12, 2023 at 08:49 AM

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 8 in Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' 34-0 win against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
29 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12:

  1. The Saints will practice today with the team's coordinators being made available to the media. NewOrleansSaints.com will have the interviews with the coordinators as well as any interviews from open locker room posted later in the day.
  2. Another Saints Injury Report powered by LA Cat will be released after practice this afternoon. Check out the injury report from Wednesday, Oct. 11 while you wait for the latest news on the Saints health.
  3. Another episode of the Saints Podcast will release later in the day featuring a former Saints Super Bowl champion. Stay tuned to see who it is and catch up on the latest episode of the Saints Podcast.
  4. Erin Summers will recap all the events of the day in the Saints Practice report released later this evening. Catch up on the latest episode from Wednesday, Oct. 11 practice.
  1. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the biggest story from the day's events posted later. Deshazier's latest story covered the Saints improvement in the redzone in their victory over the New England Patriots.

