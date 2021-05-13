Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, May 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

May 13, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Breaking down Saints' 2021 schedule: 5 primetime games, 2 holidays and young opposing quarterbacks
Saints to open 2021 against Packers, play on Thanksgiving vs. Bills

From NewOrleansSaints.com
2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents
New Orleans Saints 2021 Opponents: Quarterbacks 
New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season
Photos: Behind-the-scenes at Saints 2021 Schedule Release video shoot

From WWL Radio
Will the Saints make the playoffs this season?

New Orleans Saints 2021 Opponents: Coaches

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2021 season. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Sean Payton will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2021 Saints Schedule Week 1 vs. Packers: Head Coach Matt LaFleur | September 12 | 3:25PM | FOX
1 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 1 vs. Packers: Head Coach Matt LaFleur | September 12 | 3:25PM | FOX

Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
2021 Saints Schedule Week 2 & 17 vs. Panthers: Head Coach Matt Rhule | Sept. 19/12:00PM/FOX | Jan. 2 /12:00PMPM/FOX
2 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 2 & 17 vs. Panthers: Head Coach Matt Rhule | Sept. 19/12:00PM/FOX | Jan. 2 /12:00PMPM/FOX

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021 Saints Schedule Week 3 at Patriots: Head Coach Bill Belichick | Sept. 26 | 12:00PM | FOX
3 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 3 at Patriots: Head Coach Bill Belichick | Sept. 26 | 12:00PM | FOX

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Giants: Head Coach Joe Judge | Oct. 3 | 12:00PM | FOX
4 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Giants: Head Coach Joe Judge | Oct. 3 | 12:00PM | FOX

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Washington: Head Coach Ron Rivera | Oct. 10 | 12:00PM | CBS
5 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Washington: Head Coach Ron Rivera | Oct. 10 | 12:00PM | CBS

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Seahawks: Head Coach Pete Carroll | Oct. 25 | 7:15PM | ESPN
6 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Seahawks: Head Coach Pete Carroll | Oct. 25 | 7:15PM | ESPN

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 Saints Schedule Week 8 & 15 vs. Buccaneers: Head Coach Bruce Arians | Oct. 31/3:25PM/FOX | Dec. 19/7:20PM/NBC
7 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 8 & 15 vs. Buccaneers: Head Coach Bruce Arians | Oct. 31/3:25PM/FOX | Dec. 19/7:20PM/NBC

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
2021 Saints Schedule Week 9 & 18 vs. Falcons: Head Coach Arthur Smith | Nov. 7/12:00PM/FOX | Jan 9/12:00PM/FOX
8 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 9 & 18 vs. Falcons: Head Coach Arthur Smith | Nov. 7/12:00PM/FOX | Jan 9/12:00PM/FOX

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Titans: Head Coach Mike Vrabel | Nov. 14 | 12:00PM | CBS
9 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Titans: Head Coach Mike Vrabel | Nov. 14 | 12:00PM | CBS

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
2021 Saints Schedule Week 11 at Eagles: Head Coach Nick Sirianni | Nov. 21 | 12:00PM | FOX
10 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 11 at Eagles: Head Coach Nick Sirianni | Nov. 21 | 12:00PM | FOX

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
2021 Saints Schedule Week 12 (Thanksgiving) vs. Bills: Head Coach Sean McDermott | Nov. 25 | 7:20PM | NBC
11 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 12 (Thanksgiving) vs. Bills: Head Coach Sean McDermott | Nov. 25 | 7:20PM | NBC

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021 Saints Schedule Week 13 vs. Cowboys: Head Coach Mike McCarthy | Dec. 2 | 7:20PM | FOX/NFLN/Amazon
12 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 13 vs. Cowboys: Head Coach Mike McCarthy | Dec. 2 | 7:20PM | FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2021 Saints Schedule Week 14 at Jets: Head Coach Robert Saleh | Dec. 12 | 12:00PM | FOX
13 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 14 at Jets: Head Coach Robert Saleh | Dec. 12 | 12:00PM | FOX

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021 Saints Schedule Week 16 vs. Dolphins: Head Coach Brian Flores | Dec. 27 | 7:15PM | ESPN
14 / 14

2021 Saints Schedule Week 16 vs. Dolphins: Head Coach Brian Flores | Dec. 27 | 7:15PM | ESPN

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, May 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, May 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, May 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, May 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, May 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, May 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, May 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, May 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, May 4

A collection of headlines about the third day of the Saints draft
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, May 3

A collection of headlines about the third day of the Saints draft
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, May 2

A collection of headlines about the third day of the Saints draft
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising