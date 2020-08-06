Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 08:52 AM

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 6

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints QB Drew Brees may be 41, but his downfield numbers are 'still strong,' Sean Payton says
No Saints coaches have chosen to opt out, Sean Payton says
Walker: Saints being proactive by renting Loews Hotel for players, staff during camp

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Sean Payton hoping to limit team's outside contact with move to Loews
Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel for New Orleans Saints
Transcript: Sean Payton training camp conference call

From NFL.com
NFL launches 'NFL Votes' initiative to get out the vote

Saints on Social 2020: July 30 - August 5

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Emmanuel Sanders: A 2x world champion is what I'm tryna be at the end of this season
1 / 10

Emmanuel Sanders: A 2x world champion is what I'm tryna be at the end of this season

Drew Brees: This is definitely in the top 5 for gifts I've ever received from fans
2 / 10

Drew Brees: This is definitely in the top 5 for gifts I've ever received from fans

Latavius Murray: The Motivation
3 / 10

Latavius Murray: The Motivation

Wil Lutz: A lot has changed since year one....thankfully
4 / 10

Wil Lutz: A lot has changed since year one....thankfully

D.J. Swearinger: The Work Came Eeeeearly On Thuuursday, So Friiiiday We Gettin Money!!
5 / 10

D.J. Swearinger: The Work Came Eeeeearly On Thuuursday, So Friiiiday We Gettin Money!!

Alex Anzalone: Training Camp 2019...foreshadowing???
6 / 10

Alex Anzalone: Training Camp 2019...foreshadowing???

Dwayne Washington: Good Fathers make Good Sons
7 / 10

Dwayne Washington: Good Fathers make Good Sons

Deonte Harris: Feel Good Friday
8 / 10

Deonte Harris: Feel Good Friday

Willie Roaf: 8 years ago today, this happened. A day I'll never forget. The best part of it was having my dad there as my presenter. He was one of the first athletes in the "Underground Railroad" for athletes. When black athletes were not allowed to play in the south....Michigan State gave him that opportunity. He took a train to leave his family in Arkansas. He was taken in by my mother's family. Met on a blind date and the rest is history. My father got injured playing football. He never finished what he started in sports, so he felt like I did it for him. Love you pops!! Miss you daily.
9 / 10

Willie Roaf: 8 years ago today, this happened. A day I'll never forget. The best part of it was having my dad there as my presenter. He was one of the first athletes in the "Underground Railroad" for athletes. When black athletes were not allowed to play in the south....Michigan State gave him that opportunity. He took a train to leave his family in Arkansas. He was taken in by my mother's family. Met on a blind date and the rest is history. My father got injured playing football. He never finished what he started in sports, so he felt like I did it for him. Love you pops!! Miss you daily.

Gumbo: We teamed up with our friends at @ochsnerhealth and want to remind everyone to wear your masks! #maskupnola #saints #pelicans #pierrethepelican #gumbo
10 / 10

Gumbo: We teamed up with our friends at @ochsnerhealth and want to remind everyone to wear your masks! #maskupnola #saints #pelicans #pierrethepelican #gumbo

