Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 20

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Aug 20, 2020 at 08:50 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
An NFL postseason bubble? Saints coach Sean Payton is pushing for one. Here's why
'Drew vouched for me:' Why Brees convinced the Saints to sign receiver Bennie Fowler
Saints camp highlights (Aug. 19): Watch top moments as (indoor) practice resumes
Saints' Day 2 training camp observations: New tight end present, Jameis Winston takes minimal reps

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Linebacker Demario Davis learned film study from some of the best, and it shows
Fayard's Key Takeaways from Saints Training Camp 2020: Aug. 19
Five great quotes from Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice
New Orleans Saints training camp 2020: Highlights from Aug. 19
Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 19
Photos: Morten Andersen with the New Orleans Saints
Photos: Bobby Hebert with the New Orleans Saints
Head coach Sean Payton talks roster improvements
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen talks about the defensive rotation
Demario Davis talks about breaking down opponents
Terron Armstead evaluates the rookies on the line
Bennie Fowler gives first impressions of Drew Brees
Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen talks about season goals
Linebackers coach Michael Hodges talks team progress and improvements
Secondary coach Aaron Glenn evaluates the unit's offseason improvements
Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi talks early impressions

From NFL.com
NFL considering postseason bubble upon suggestion from Sean Payton

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 19

New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season during Training Camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season during Training Camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season during Training Camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

