Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Oct. 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 22, 2023 at 07:13 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Fans and Sideline Guests | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
27 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
28 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
29 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
30 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
31 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
32 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
33 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
34 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
35 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
36 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
37 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
38 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
39 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
40 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
41 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
42 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
43 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
44 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
45 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
46 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
47 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
48 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
49 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
50 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
51 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
52 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
53 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
54 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
55 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
56 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
57 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
58 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
59 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
60 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
61 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
62 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
63 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
64 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
65 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
66 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
67 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
68 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
69 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
70 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
71 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
72 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
73 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
74 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
75 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
76 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
77 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
78 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
79 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
80 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
81 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
82 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
83 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
84 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
85 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
86 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
87 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
88 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
89 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
90 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
91 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
92 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
93 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
94 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
95 / 95

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NFL.com

Key injuries in Sunday's games

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos of the Louisiana High School Game of the Month

Photos of entertainment elements from Saints-Jaguars game

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Oct. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Oct. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Oct. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Oct. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Oct. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Oct. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Oct. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising