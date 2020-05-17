Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Sunday, May 17, 2020 07:18 AM

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, May 17

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

Faces of the 2020 Saints Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 New Orleans Saints roster as of May 15, 2020.

New Orleans Saints
Kiko Alonso #54
1 / 90

Kiko Alonso #54

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Alex Anzalone #47
2 / 90

Alex Anzalone #47

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Terron Armstead #72
3 / 90

Terron Armstead #72

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Joe Bachie #58
4 / 90

Joe Bachie #58

AP Images
Johnson Bademosi #29
5 / 90

Johnson Bademosi #29

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Zack Baun #53
6 / 90

Zack Baun #53

AP Images
Drew Brees #9
7 / 90

Drew Brees #9

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Malcom Brown #90
8 / 90

Malcom Brown #90

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Michael Burton #32
9 / 90

Michael Burton #32

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Emmanuel Butler #18
10 / 90

Emmanuel Butler #18

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway #12
11 / 90

Marquez Callaway #12

AP Images
Austin Carr #80
12 / 90

Austin Carr #80

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Will Clapp #64
13 / 90

Will Clapp #64

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Jared Cook #87
14 / 90

Jared Cook #87

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Gus Cumberlander #59
15 / 90

Gus Cumberlander #59

AP Images
Jalen Dalton #77
16 / 90

Jalen Dalton #77

AP Images
Marcus Davenport #92
17 / 90

Marcus Davenport #92

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis #56
18 / 90

Demario Davis #56

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell #50
19 / 90

Andrew Dowell #50

AP Images
Nick Easton #62
20 / 90

Nick Easton #62

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Mario Edwards Jr. #97
21 / 90

Mario Edwards Jr. #97

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Tino Ellis #39
22 / 90

Tino Ellis #39

AP Images
Kaden Elliss #55
23 / 90

Kaden Elliss #55

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22
24 / 90

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin #4
25 / 90

Blake Gillikin #4

AP Images
Carl Granderson #96
26 / 90

Carl Granderson #96

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
J.T. Gray #48
27 / 90

J.T. Gray #48

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Ethan Greenidge #73
28 / 90

Ethan Greenidge #73

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Garrett Griffin #45
29 / 90

Garrett Griffin #45

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saquan Hampton #33
30 / 90

Saquan Hampton #33

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Chase Hansen #42
31 / 90

Chase Hansen #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Justin Hardee Sr. #34
32 / 90

Justin Hardee Sr. #34

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Deonte Harris #11
33 / 90

Deonte Harris #11

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Maurice Harris #16
34 / 90

Maurice Harris #16

AP Images
Trey Hendrickson #91
35 / 90

Trey Hendrickson #91

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Josh Hill #89
36 / 90

Josh Hill #89

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill #7
37 / 90

Taysom Hill #7

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Krishawn Hogan #81
38 / 90

Krishawn Hogan #81

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Lil' Jordan Humphrey #84
39 / 90

Lil' Jordan Humphrey #84

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Margus Hunt #69
40 / 90

Margus Hunt #69

AP Images
Janoris Jenkins #20
41 / 90

Janoris Jenkins #20

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Jenkins #27
42 / 90

Malcolm Jenkins #27

AP Images
Chris Johnson #31
43 / 90

Chris Johnson #31

AP Images
Juwan Johnson #83
44 / 90

Juwan Johnson #83

AP Images
Tony Jones Jr. #37
45 / 90

Tony Jones Jr. #37

AP Images
Cameron Jordan #94
46 / 90

Cameron Jordan #94

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara #41
47 / 90

Alvin Kamara #41

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Derrick Kelly II #68
48 / 90

Derrick Kelly II #68

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore #23
49 / 90

Marshon Lattimore #23

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Tommylee Lewis #15
50 / 90

Tommylee Lewis #15

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz #3
51 / 90

Wil Lutz #3

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Adrian Magee #74
52 / 90

Adrian Magee #74

Chris Parent / LSU Athletics
Erik McCoy #78
53 / 90

Erik McCoy #78

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Taquan Mizzell Sr. #44
54 / 90

Taquan Mizzell Sr. #44

AP Images
Ty Montgomery #88
55 / 90

Ty Montgomery #88

AP Images
Thomas Morstead #6
56 / 90

Thomas Morstead #6

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray #28
57 / 90

Latavius Murray #28

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Deatrick Nichols #35
58 / 90

Deatrick Nichols #35

AP Images
Patrick Omameh #60
59 / 90

Patrick Omameh #60

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
David Onyemata #93
60 / 90

David Onyemata #93

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Rickey Ortiz #30
61 / 90

Rickey Ortiz #30

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Darrin Paulo #79
62 / 90

Darrin Paulo #79

AP Images
Andrus Peat #75
63 / 90

Andrus Peat #75

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk #71
64 / 90

Ryan Ramczyk #71

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Sheldon Rankins #98
65 / 90

Sheldon Rankins #98

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Roach #76
66 / 90

Malcolm Roach #76

AP Images
Craig Robertson #52
67 / 90

Craig Robertson #52

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Patrick Robinson #21
68 / 90

Patrick Robinson #21

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz #51
69 / 90

Cesar Ruiz #51

AP Images
Emmanuel Sanders #17
70 / 90

Emmanuel Sanders #17

AP Images
Tre'Quan Smith #10
71 / 90

Tre'Quan Smith #10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Noah Spence #57
72 / 90

Noah Spence #57

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Taylor Stallworth #95
73 / 90

Taylor Stallworth #95

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Tommy Stevens #1
74 / 90

Tommy Stevens #1

AP Images
Jordan Steckler #70
75 / 90

Jordan Steckler #70

AP Images
D.J. Swearinger #36
76 / 90

D.J. Swearinger #36

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas #13
77 / 90

Michael Thomas #13

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Calvin Throckmorton #66
78 / 90

Calvin Throckmorton #66

AP Images
Cameron Tom #63
79 / 90

Cameron Tom #63

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman #82
80 / 90

Adam Trautman #82

AP Images
Shy Tuttle #99
81 / 90

Shy Tuttle #99

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Jason Vander Laan #86
82 / 90

Jason Vander Laan #86

AP Images
Dwayne Washington #27
83 / 90

Dwayne Washington #27

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Keith Washington II #38
84 / 90

Keith Washington II #38

West Virginia University
Tim White #14
85 / 90

Tim White #14

AP Images
Cole Wick #85
86 / 90

Cole Wick #85

AP Images
Marcus Williams #43
87 / 90

Marcus Williams #43

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
P.J. Williams #26
88 / 90

P.J. Williams #26

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston #2
89 / 90

Jameis Winston #2

Gail Burton/AP Images
Zach Wood #49
90 / 90

Zach Wood #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Sean Payton not surprised to see league do away with pass interference challenges

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch Chapter 8 of 9 for No. 9: A Champion's Journey

Listen to Terron Armstead, Steve Wyche on the Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek

