Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 12

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Apr 12, 2020 at 09:52 AM
Saints on Social 2020: April 2 - April 8

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

Thomas Morstead: Morstead Quarantine Day 25: Trying to smell the roses.

Steve Gleason: Reliving Rebirth.

Emmanuel Sanders: Day 25 of quarantine.

Cameron Jordan: Joshua Wingerter dropped this piece off... lol we kept a minimum 8 ft away the entire time... appreciate the artwork beastly.

Gumbo: Y'all remember that time Team Gleason blocked the punt?

Lance Moore: About last night (in 2006) Domecoming....young 16.

Alex Anzalone: Looking for some added joy during these tough times? Think about fostering a pet from your local animal shelter. Shelters are in great need right now. This could be a way for you and your family to help not only pass the time, but also to bring some positivity in your life and the life of a pet!

Josh Hill: Nothing in life makes me more proud than the person you are. Happy 7th Birthday Coop!!

From NOLA.com

Will the Saints select a QB in the draft?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Rewind: Listen to this week's Saints podcasts presented by SeatGeek

Take a look at the proposed NFL rule changes

From NFL.com

Luke Kuechly eyes future in football after retiring

