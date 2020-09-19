Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 19

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Sep 19, 2020 at 08:38 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
No fans in Superdome for Week 3 vs. Packers, but Saints 'hopeful' to have fans for Chargers game
If crowd was allowed, Saints fans would've dominated at Raiders home opener, forecast shows
Empty stadiums may make the hard count more effective for veteran QBs like Drew Brees
Saints injury report: Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport continue to miss practice
The Edge: Assessing how New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders stack up for Week 2
Saints' C/G Cesar Ruiz 'feeling a lot better' after ankle injury, still to work at center, guard
How Jared Cook led NFL in big-play efficiency with Saints; what more targets could show

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defense looks within to handle Raiders running game
Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Tre'Quan Smith talks Saints offense, Week 2 prep
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Jared Cook on Jon Gruden, Saints Offensive Depth
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Alex Anzalone on Josh Jacobs, Saints Linebackers

Best of Week 1 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

