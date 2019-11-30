Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Nov. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 30, 2019 at 10:01 AM

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 13 2019

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
158 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
159 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
160 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
161 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
162 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
163 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
164 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
165 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
166 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
167 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
168 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
169 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
170 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
171 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
172 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
173 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
174 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
175 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
176 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
177 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
178 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
179 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
180 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
181 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
182 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
183 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
184 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
185 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
186 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
187 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
188 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
189 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
190 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
191 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
192 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
193 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
194 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
195 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
196 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
197 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
198 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
199 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
200 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
201 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
202 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
203 / 203

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Cam Jordan has sacked Matt Ryan a record 18 times

Vonn Bell logged over 100 snaps in Saints win

Saints assistant D.J. Williams hopes Bayou Classic puts exclamation point on rivalry week

From NewOrleansSaints.com

NBC's broadcast of Saints game delivers huge ratings

Read what Taysom Hill and other players had to say about win over Falcons

Game notes from Saints-Falcons

Watch Drew Drew Brees' postgame press conference

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, July 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, July 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, July 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, July 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, July 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, July 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, June 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, June 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, June 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising