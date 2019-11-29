Week 13 game notes from New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

• With the win, the New Orleans Saints move to 10-2, giving them a double-digit win season for the 13th time in franchise history and the eighth time since Sean Paytonbecame head coach in 2006. It is the second time in franchise history the club has had three consecutive winning seasons, joining the 2009-11 periods.

• The win improves New Orleans' all-time record against the Falcons in the regular season to 49-52 and a 2-1 record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

• New Orleans would improve to 5-1 on the road in 2019, giving them a winning road mark in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2009-11 campaigns.

• The win improves Payton's record against Falcons Coach Dan Quinnto 6-4, giving him a winning record against 45 head coaches.

• With 136 career wins (regular season and postseason), Payton moves past Mike McCarthyand into a tie for 26th all-time in NFL record books with Hank Stram.

• The Saints are the first team to win six NFC South titles since the division was realigned in 2002 surpassing Carolina's five NFC South titles.

• New Orleans also joins Carolina as the only two clubs in the division to accomplish both feats. Including two NFC West titles in 1991 and 2000, it is the franchise's eighth division title.

• The win gives New Orleans their sixth NFC South title, the only division team to win six and third consecutive matching Carolina (2013-2015).

• The Saints extended their streak to 284 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League and fourth overall.

• Kicker Wil Lutz made four-of-four field goals from 22, 47, 42 and 45 yards respectively. Lutz was also two-of-two on extra points.

• With 14 points, Lutz moved past Doug Brienfor third place on the club's all-time list in scoring. Lutz now has 519 career points.

• Playing in his 170th career game, Thomas Morstead punted four times for 194 yards (48.5 avg.) and one inside the 20-yard line.

• Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Craig Robertson all recorded sacks. Rankins also played in his 50th career game.

• Defensive end Marcus Davenport tied a career high with two takedowns and set a career high with two forced fumbles. Davenport also added four solo tackles.

• Defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle both recorded their first career interceptions, picking off Ryan.

• With his four sacks, Jordan has now set a new career high with 13.5 sacks. His 18 sacks against Atlanta are the most against a single opponent.

• Jordan recorded career high four takedowns and now has his third consecutive double-digit sack season and fifth overall. He joins Rickey Jackson(6), Wayne Martinand Pat Swilling(5) as the fourth Saint with double-digit takedown campaigns and also joins that trio as only the fourth with three consecutive double-digit seasons. Only Martin has accomplished the feat four times. With 85 career sacks, Jordan has surpassed Martin for second (82.5) on the club's all-time list on sacks.

• DE Cameron Jordanplayed in his 140th career game, moving past DE Will Smithfor sole possession of 19th on the club's all-time games played list.

• SS Vonn Bell totaled four tackles and added his fifth fumble recovery of the season. Bell's five fumble recoveries are the most by a Saint since S Sammy Knight recorded five in 2001.

• FS Marcus Williams recorded a season high seven tackles.

• Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple each led the team in tackles with nine apiece.

• New Orleans has not given up 100 rushing yards to an individual player in 38 regular season and postseason contests.

• The Saints defense also held Atlanta to 18 points and forced three Falcons turnovers.

• The defense tied a franchise record with nine sacks of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the Saints first such game since a 28-10 win at Atlanta in 2001.

• Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 11 carries. Kamara also caught four passes for 23 yards.

• Receiver Michael Thomasfinished with six catches for 48 yards.Thomas' 110 catches in 2019 are the most by a player through 12 games, surpassing Marvin Harrison's 109 in 2002.

• Tight end Jared Cook led the team in receiving with 85 receiving yards on three receptions.

• QB Taysom Hill started the game as a receiver and became the 16th Saint to record a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game. Hill also deflected Atlanta's first punt, setting up the Saints inside Falcons territory for their first score. He became the first quarterback since Jim McMahon in 1983 to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same contest.

• Hill finished with two carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.

• Quarterback Drew Brees started and completed 18-of-30 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown, and a 88.4 quarterback rating. Brees led the Saints on six scoring drives resulting in two touchdowns and four field goals.

• Brees appeared in his 271th career-game, putting him in sole possession of 24th place on the NFL's all-time list for games past tight end Tony Gonzalez.

• Brees' throwing score moves him back into a tie with Tom Bradyfor second all-time in touchdown passes (532). Brees also joins Brett Favre as only two quarterbacks in NFL history with over 10,000 pass attempts.