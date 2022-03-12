Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Mar 12, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Craig Robertson announces retirement from New Orleans Saints

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
1 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
2 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
3 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
4 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
5 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
6 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
7 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
8 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
9 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
10 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
11 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
12 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
13 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
14 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
15 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
16 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
17 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
18 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
19 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
20 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
21 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
22 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
23 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
24 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
25 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
26 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
27 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
28 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
29 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
30 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
31 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
32 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
33 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
34 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
35 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
36 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
37 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
38 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
39 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
40 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
41 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
42 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
43 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
44 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
45 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
46 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
47 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
48 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
49 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
50 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
51 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
52 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
53 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
54 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
55 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
56 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
57 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
58 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
59 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
60 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
61 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
62 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
63 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
64 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
65 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
66 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
67 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
68 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
69 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
70 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
71 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.
72 / 72

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his official retirement from the NFL on March 11, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Craig Robertson leaves lasting impression on Saints locker room

Saints have re-signed a pair of promising young defensive linemen

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch: Craig Robertson's retirement press conference

Photo flashback: Look back at Robertson's five years with the Saints

JD on Craig: It was evident Robertson played with joy, passion

Robertson on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, March 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, March 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, March 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, March 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, March 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising