Craig Robertson enjoyed his NFL career, and it was evident

"From 2011 as an undrafted free agent, to play a 10-year career in our league – 556 career tackles, nine sacks, 10 interceptions, 27 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries in 10 seasons – that's pretty impressive," Saints coach Dennis Allen said.

"In 2016, when I took over as defensive coordinator, we were looking to kind of rebuild the defense. And Craig was one of the guys that we looked at to really kind of help us establish our culture.

"We talk a lot about – in the draft – prototype, measurable, height, weight, speed, all of the things that allow you to be successful in our league, and Craig didn't have any of them. But what he did have is all the intangibles that we look for: Tough, smart, highly competitive, great leader, great energy, great enthusiasm. And he was really part of the foundation of building the culture in the way that we wanted to operate defensively, and that carried over into all aspects of our team.

"Probably one of the best leaders that we've had here at the Saints, and I think that's saying something about a guy when he's not necessarily your premier player, for him to have that type of effect on our team, on our organization, I think says a lot about who the guy is and what he's all about."

Robertson said he understood his role with the Saints.

"I'm not here to be a star," he said. "I'm here to make everybody laugh in the locker room. I can play football, too, but on gamedays, man, things get tight. Let's just focus on something else and when you get to it, all your instincts are going to take over. That's why your preparing and your process makes it easy."

Nowadays, the husband and father of four prepares for different processes; he's involved in the oil and gas industry in Texas, where he also has a trucking company, and spends time as a volunteer coach for his children's teams.

But he knows exactly how he wants Saints fans to remember him.

"Fun," Robertson said. "I was the energetic guy. If Coach (Sean) Payton was here, he'd tell you I was loud. Because I was. I cared about my teammates. That's the image that I want to leave.

"How did you affect your teammates? How did you affect your brothers? That's what you really leave when you're done playing. The stats, they're going to be there. There's going to be somebody else that's going to have more stats, somebody's going to have less stats.