Saints Morning Break for Saturday, July 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jul 03, 2021 at 08:03 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Will sports betting be ready for football season?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Former Saints wide receiver Bob Newland dead at age 72

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end

From WWL Radio

Heisman Trust says trophy will be returned to Reggie Bush if NCAA reinstates stats

