Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 18, 2021 at 07:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: There is no sugar-coating the loss of Sean Payton for the Saints

Saints All-Pro tackles ruled out for Tampa game

Three NFL games moved because of Covid-19 outbreak

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Dennis Allen steps into head coaching role for Sean Payton

Final Saints-Bucs Injury Report

Official release on Coach Sean Payton testing positive for Covid-19

ESPN's Jenna Laine on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Watch: Mark Ingram's session with the media

