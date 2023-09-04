Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Faces of the 2023 Saints Coaching Staff

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints coaches who lead the team during the 2023 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Head coach Dennis Allen enters his second season as the 17th head coach of the Saints and his 27th year in coaching.
1 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Head coach Dennis Allen enters his second season as the 17th head coach of the Saints and his 27th year in coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Tight ends coach Clancy Barrone enters his first season as tight ends coach of the Saints and his 35th year coaching.
2 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Tight ends coach Clancy Barrone enters his first season as tight ends coach of the Saints and his 35th year coaching.

NewOrleansSaints.com/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell enters his second season in his position and his 30th year in coaching.
3 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell enters his second season in his position and his 30th year in coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns enters his second season in his position and his 12th season in coaching.
4 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns enters his second season in his position and his 12th season in coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael enters his 15th year in his current position and his 18th year with the Saints.
5 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael enters his 15th year in his current position and his 18th year with the Saints.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive line assistant Kevin Carberry enters his first season with the Saints and his seventh year as an NFL coach.
6 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive line assistant Kevin Carberry enters his first season with the Saints and his seventh year as an NFL coach.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry enters his third season as quarterback coach and his first season as passing game coordinator.
7 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry enters his third season as quarterback coach and his first season as passing game coordinator.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant Jahri Evans enters his first season in coaching after serving as a training camp intern for the 2022 season.
8 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant Jahri Evans enters his first season in coaching after serving as a training camp intern for the 2022 season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano enters his fifth season in his current role and his 24th season in coaching.
9 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano enters his fifth season in his current role and his 24th season in coaching.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive assistant Matt Giordano enters his first season in his current role and his second stint in New Orleans after contributing on defense and special teams in 2010.
10 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive assistant Matt Giordano enters his first season in his current role and his second stint in New Orleans after contributing on defense and special teams in 2010.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta enters his eight season in his current role and his 45th season in coaching.
11 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta enters his eight season in his current role and his 45th season in coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive line coach Todd Grantham enters his first season in his role with the Saints and his 34th year in coaching.
12 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive line coach Todd Grantham enters his first season in his role with the Saints and his 34th year in coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive assistant coach Adam Gristick enters his first season in his role with the Saints having previously coached at the collegiate level.
13 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive assistant coach Adam Gristick enters his first season in his role with the Saints having previously coached at the collegiate level.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Linebackers coach Michael Hodges enters his fourth year in his current role with the Saints and has been a part of the Saints coaching staff since 2017.
14 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Linebackers coach Michael Hodges enters his fourth year in his current role with the Saints and has been a part of the Saints coaching staff since 2017.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive line coach Doug Marrone second consecutive year in his current position having previously coached with the Saints as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006 to 2008.
15 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive line coach Doug Marrone second consecutive year in his current position having previously coached with the Saints as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006 to 2008.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Assistant to the head coach Mike Martinez enters his first season on the Saints coaching staff after previously working in football operations and scouting with the team since 2020.
16 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Assistant to the head coach Mike Martinez enters his first season on the Saints coaching staff after previously working in football operations and scouting with the team since 2020.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant coach Kevin Petry enters his fifth season in his current role with the Saints and his seventh season with the team.
17 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant coach Kevin Petry enters his fifth season in his current role with the Saints and his seventh season with the team.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi enters his fifth season in his current position with the Saints and previously served as assistant head coach for the 2022 season.
18 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi enters his fifth season in his current position with the Saints and previously served as assistant head coach for the 2022 season.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Secondary coach Marcus Robertson enters his first season in his role with the Saints and 17th year as an NFL coach.
19 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Secondary coach Marcus Robertson enters his first season in his role with the Saints and 17th year as an NFL coach.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Running backs coach Joel Thomas enters his ninth season in his current role with the team and his 25th year coaching.
20 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Running backs coach Joel Thomas enters his ninth season in his current role with the team and his 25th year coaching.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant Jordan Traylor enters his fifth season with the team and his third on the coaching staff.
21 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant Jordan Traylor enters his fifth season with the team and his third on the coaching staff.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant D.J. Williams enters his fifth season in his current role.
22 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Offensive assistant D.J. Williams enters his fifth season in his current role.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods enters his first year in his role with the Saints and his 32nd year in coaching.
23 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods enters his first year in his role with the Saints and his 32nd year in coaching.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Pass rush specialist Brian Young enters his eighth in his current role with the team and his 15th on the Saints coaching staff.
24 / 24

Check out the faces of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. Pass rush specialist Brian Young enters his eighth in his current role with the team and his 15th on the Saints coaching staff.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
