Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 12, 2022 at 09:04 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Running back Alvin Kamara now No. 3 on Saints' all-time rushing list after opener

Here's what we learned about the Saints after their stunning rally past the Falcons

Rod Walker: Saints' rally against Falcons filled with many individual comeback stories as well

Live: Saints pull off dramatic rally to take down Falcons 27-26

WATCH: Saints' Taysom Hill follows up career-long 57-yard run with impressive TD vs. Falcons

Saints escape from Atlanta with a thrilling 27-26 win thanks to a furious 4th-quarter rally

Saints celebrated a big win over the Falcons with a locker room party. Have a look inside.

Saints betting recap: Saints fail to cover against Falcons, but provide value for live bettors

It'd been 1,379 days since Saints' Justin Evans last played an NFL game. That streak is over

Saints borrow from Ohio State playbook to free Chris Olave for clutch 2-point conversion

'I still have a lot more': Michael Thomas delivers 2 TDs to propel Saints in his return

Jeff Duncan: Gritty Saints show just how resilient they are in unforgettable comeback win

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: New Orleans Saints rally for improbable 27-26 win over Atlanta Falcons

Notes from New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints analysis of 27-26 victory over Atlanta

New Orleans Saints returnees Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz provide boosts in 27-26 victory over Atlanta

Saints at Falcons highlights | Week 1

Saints top plays at Falcons highlights | Week 1

Dennis Allen recaps win in Atlanta | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Jarvis Landry on huge catch in win | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Demario Davis on comeback win | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Jameis Winston on late-game execution | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Michael Thomas on two touchdowns in win | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Photos: Saints fans join Week 1 watch party at Wrong Iron

Every Michael Thomas catch vs. Falcons Week 1 | 2022 NFL

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022

Wil Lutz talks game winning field goal | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Cam Jordan sees room for improvement after win | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Erik McCoy on Wil Lutz, Taysom Hill | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Pete Werner on punchout fumble in win | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Photos: Pregame and Arrivals | Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022

Dennis Allen & Demario Davis in the locker room postgame | 2022 NFL Week 1

