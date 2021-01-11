Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Jan. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 11, 2021 at 08:51 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints beat the Bears 21-9. Here's what we learned, what's trending and our final thoughts
Yes, again: Saints to host Buccaneers in NFC divisional round time; see full schedule
Sean Payton slimed: Watch Saints coach follow through on promise after Nickelodeon game
What Saints said after pounding Bears: On another punch, Payton slime, Brees 'swag king,' more
Saints' defense got the first and last laughs while dropping Bears from playoffs
Saints' Deonte Harris returned with a big game that felt like 'first time at recess'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defeat Chicago Bears 21-9, advance to divisional round to host Tampa Bay at 5:40 p.m. Sunday
New Orleans Saints defense locks down Chicago in 21-9 Wild Card victory
Receiver Deonte Harris, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson provide offensive and defensive sparks for New Orleans Saints in victory over Chicago
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 21-9 win over Chicago Bears
Demario Davis talks defense after Wild Card win | Saints-Bears Postgame
Cam Jordan animated after Wild Card win | Saints-Bears Postgame
Deonte Harris on productive day in Wild Card win | Saints-Bears Postgame
Marshon Lattimore on defensive energy after Wild Card win | Saints-Bears Postgame

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Bears Wild Card 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears matchup in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Advertising