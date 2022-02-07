Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Feb. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Feb 07, 2022 at 08:35 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Game Action

Photos from the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game. New Orleans Saints players ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿, and ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ participated in this year's Pro Bowl game.

Cam Jordan, right, and son Caleb Tank arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
Cam Jordan, right, and son Caleb Tank arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cam Jordan arrives for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
Cam Jordan arrives for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cam Jordan, right, and son Caleb Tank arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
Cam Jordan, right, and son Caleb Tank arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) enters the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) enters the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) enters the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) enters the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
NFL Networks Kimmi Chex interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
NFL Networks Kimmi Chex interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
NFL Networks Kimmi Chex interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
NFL Networks Kimmi Chex interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
Fans call out to players during warmups before the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Fans call out to players during warmups before the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
…on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)
…on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23), Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) talk with each other before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23), Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) talk with each other before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a route during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a route during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) rushes as AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) closes in during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) rushes as AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) closes in during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
CP-Pro-Bowl-2022-Alvin-Kamara-2
CP-Pro-Bowl-2022-Alvin-Kamara
NFL cheerleaders perform at halftime during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
NFL cheerleaders perform at halftime during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
NFC running back Alvin Kamara (41), of the New Orleans Saints, rushes against AFC outside linebacker Harold Landry (58), of the Tennessee Titans, during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
NFC running back Alvin Kamara (41), of the New Orleans Saints, rushes against AFC outside linebacker Harold Landry (58), of the Tennessee Titans, during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, of the Kansas City Chiefs, dives for yardage during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game against the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, of the Kansas City Chiefs, dives for yardage during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game against the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is brought down during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is brought down during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
AFC tackle Mark Andrews (89), of the Baltimore Ravens, carries the ball past NFC special teams player J.T. Gray (48), of the New Orleans Saints, during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
AFC tackle Mark Andrews (89), of the Baltimore Ravens, carries the ball past NFC special teams player J.T. Gray (48), of the New Orleans Saints, during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AFC quarterback Mac Jones (10), of the New England Patriots, passes as NFC defensive end Cameron Jordan (94), of the New Orleans Saints, defends during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AFC quarterback Mac Jones (10), of the New England Patriots, passes as NFC defensive end Cameron Jordan (94), of the New Orleans Saints, defends during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs with the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs with the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes a catch during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes a catch during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes an interception during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) makes an interception during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs with the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs with the ball during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) looks on during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
General view of the Pro Bowl trophy during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
General view of the Pro Bowl trophy during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
General view of the Pro Bowl trophy after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
General view of the Pro Bowl trophy after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) talks with New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) talks with New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2022 Logan Bowles
NFL mascots pose for a team photo after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
NFL mascots pose for a team photo after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
A New Orleans Saints cheerleader performs during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
A New Orleans Saints cheerleader performs during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NFL Cheerleaders pose for a photo after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
NFL Cheerleaders pose for a photo after the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2022 Perry Knotts
From NOLA.com

In Drew Brees, Sean Payton found a kindred spirit, his football soulmate

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Mic'd Up with J.T. Gray | 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Mic'd Up with Cameron Jordan's son Tank | 2022 Pro Bowl

2021 Saints Season Photos: Bradley Roby

Bradley Roby added great depth to cornerback position | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Photos: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Game Action

Showtime Cam: Marshon Lattimore & Cam Jordan celebrate after INT | 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Marshon Lattimore jumps Diggs' route for INT vs. Herbert | 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Highlights

Cameron Jordan discusses Man of the Year nomination at 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

NFC vs. AFC game highlights | 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

