Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 07, 2020 at 08:36 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
What are they saying after Saints walk into Atlanta to sweep Falcons? Here's a rundown
How Saints defense showed its backbone: Inside a crucial red zone stop in final 2 minutes
What Saints said after sweeping Falcons: On ball security, Taysom Hill's 'security blanket'
Walker: The evolution of Taysom Hill goes full throttle as Saints QB showcases his arm
Saints land white-knuckle win over Falcons to clinch playoff berth; here's how it happened

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta
Strong start helps New Orleans Saints clinch playoff berth with 21-16 victory over Atlanta
Game recap - New Orleans Saints edge arch-rival Atlanta Falcons 21-16, clinch playoff spot
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons
Marshon Lattimore on the defense stepping up in win
Jared Cook on Saints' offensive weapons in week 13 win
Marcus Williams on a united Saints defense in week 13 win
Trey Hendrickson after week 13 win - 'Works not done yet'

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 13 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
