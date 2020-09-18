Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 18

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Sep 18, 2020 at 08:40 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints-Raiders get 'The Killers' halftime show on MNF, but they won't be at Allegiant Stadium
A look at the details of Alvin Kamara's 5-year, $75 million contract
A 'Saints Shack' any Who Dat would envy... 1260 miles away from New Orleans
Saints Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport miss practice; Sanders absence not injury related
Saints activate RB Dwayne Washington from reserve/COVID-19 list
Saints preparing for 'hard bubble' in Las Vegas, can't go 'roll some dice' due to coronavirus rules
Is the Saints defensive line primed for a big 2020? 'We could be special'
Michael Thomas injury: Here's what Saints did on 13 snaps without star WR in Buccaneers game

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston announced as 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee
Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17
New Orleans Saints prepared to forge ahead if Michael Thomas cannot play
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Cameron Jordan on Raiders offense, Saints D-Line depth
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Drew Brees on dynamic offense, Week 2 preparations
Saints Week 2 Interviews: Alvin Kamara talks importance of special teams performance, Week 2 prep

Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 10 - Sept. 17

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Zach Line: Retirement is hard. Geaux Saints!
1 / 10

Zach Line: Retirement is hard. Geaux Saints!

Thomas Morstead: Lauren, thanks for holding it down yesterday!
2 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Lauren, thanks for holding it down yesterday!

Alvin Kamara: Flourish and prosper
3 / 10

Alvin Kamara: Flourish and prosper

Willie Roaf: Black & Gold Friday with the best. Got nothing but love for my Ring of Honor/HOF brothers.
4 / 10

Willie Roaf: Black & Gold Friday with the best. Got nothing but love for my Ring of Honor/HOF brothers.

Zach Strief: It definitely looks a little different today in the dome but man am I excited for it to finally be a Saints football Sunday. What are your predictions for the first game of the season?
5 / 10

Zach Strief: It definitely looks a little different today in the dome but man am I excited for it to finally be a Saints football Sunday. What are your predictions for the first game of the season?

Josh Hill: Victory Monday mood!
6 / 10

Josh Hill: Victory Monday mood!

Craig Robertson: That 1-0 smile
7 / 10

Craig Robertson: That 1-0 smile

Demario Davis: Happy Birthday to Daddy and mommy's 2nd little girl. Our princess, our superstar, our rockstar diva...the one that's gone get everybody dressed, the one that's gone stay outside with daddy and "train", the one that's gone give daddy all the updates and lead with "daddy, guess what"...Daddy's baby, I love you more than life itself!...Happy 4th Birthday, can't wait to turn up at your party, I wonder what surprise guest will be there this year.
8 / 10

Demario Davis: Happy Birthday to Daddy and mommy's 2nd little girl. Our princess, our superstar, our rockstar diva...the one that's gone get everybody dressed, the one that's gone stay outside with daddy and "train", the one that's gone give daddy all the updates and lead with "daddy, guess what"...Daddy's baby, I love you more than life itself!...Happy 4th Birthday, can't wait to turn up at your party, I wonder what surprise guest will be there this year.

Justin Hardee Sr.: I just wanna thank the organization for giving me another opportunity 1-0
9 / 10

Justin Hardee Sr.: I just wanna thank the organization for giving me another opportunity 1-0

Roman Harper: Great day today as a family. Early morning rise to go see the Black Lives Matter mural that sits Uptown Charlotte. Then to an amazing brunch experience at our favorite @fahrenheitclt. Then completed afternoon with grilling some halibut for the fam and watching @nfl FOOTBALL ALL DAY!!! Man America seems way more at ease when we have sports to look at and root for. #TheHarpers def love our football Sundays. Hmmm now back to reality, school and #daddydaycare starts bright and early tmr morning.
10 / 10

Roman Harper: Great day today as a family. Early morning rise to go see the Black Lives Matter mural that sits Uptown Charlotte. Then to an amazing brunch experience at our favorite @fahrenheitclt. Then completed afternoon with grilling some halibut for the fam and watching @nfl FOOTBALL ALL DAY!!! Man America seems way more at ease when we have sports to look at and root for. #TheHarpers def love our football Sundays. Hmmm now back to reality, school and #daddydaycare starts bright and early tmr morning.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 17
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 17

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 16
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 16

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 15
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 15

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 14
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 14

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 13
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 13

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 12
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Sept. 12

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 11
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 10
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 9
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 8
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 7
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising