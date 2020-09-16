Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Three New Orleans Saints legends nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Sam Mills, Pat Swilling and La'Roi Glover eligible for 2021

Sep 16, 2020 at 03:08 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that New Orleans Saints legends Sam Mills, Pat Swilling and La'Roi Glover are nominees for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Former Saints linebacker Sam Mills spent nine seasons in New Orleans from 1986-1994, and was a member of the vaunted "Dome Patrol" linebacking corps. Mills was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998. He died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer. Mills was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Swilling, also a member of the Dome Patrol and Saints Hall of Fame (2000), tallied 17 sacks from the linebacker position and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. A third round draft pick out of Georgia Tech, Swilling played in New Orleans from 1986-1992, earning four Pro Bowl honors over that span.

In 2000, defensive tackle La'Roi Glover led the NFL with 17 sacks – a rare feat and second most ever by a defensive tackle – and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Year. He also became a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection and earned a Pro Bowl berth as he helped lead the Saints to a division championship and first playoff win. The team elected Glover to the Saints Hall of Fame for the Class of 2013.

The roster of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November then to 15 finalists in January.

Fan voting launched Wednesday, allowing fans to vote as many times as they wish to predict the five Modern-Era players who will be elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the special Centennial Class of 2021.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
news

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Morstead pinned five punts inside 20-yard line
New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings
news

New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 45.6 rating; Fox broadcast averaged a total audience delivery of 25.8 million viewers
All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV
news

All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV

First up will be the Saints thrilling 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
#SayHerName initiative will be season-long campaign for New Orleans Saints
news

#SayHerName initiative will be season-long campaign for New Orleans Saints

Players don't want Black female victims to be forgotten
Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home
news

Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home

Saints fans can enjoy a pregame show that includes exclusive content, game analysis and insider information by downloading the Saints app presented by Verizon
Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins
news

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance to appear on the 9/27 Sunday Night Football broadcast
New Orleans Saints Roster Moves presented by Hancock Whitney
news

Saints announce 53-man roster reductions for 2020

The New Orleans Saints made their 2020 roster cuts to get down to their 53-man roster.
New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts
news

New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

In addition, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans launch a fund-raiser campaign to assist in storm recovery
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed three players and waived two
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cornerback Kemon Hall joins Saints, Bademosi placed on injured reserve
WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts
news

WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts

Re-broadcasts take place Sunday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 6

Advertising