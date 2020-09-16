Three New Orleans Saints legends nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that New Orleans Saints legends Sam Mills, Pat Swilling and La'Roi Glover are nominees for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Former Saints linebacker Sam Mills spent nine seasons in New Orleans from 1986-1994, and was a member of the vaunted "Dome Patrol" linebacking corps. Mills was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998. He died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer. Mills was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Swilling, also a member of the Dome Patrol and Saints Hall of Fame (2000), tallied 17 sacks from the linebacker position and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. A third round draft pick out of Georgia Tech, Swilling played in New Orleans from 1986-1992, earning four Pro Bowl honors over that span.

In 2000, defensive tackle La'Roi Glover led the NFL with 17 sacks – a rare feat and second most ever by a defensive tackle – and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Year. He also became a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection and earned a Pro Bowl berth as he helped lead the Saints to a division championship and first playoff win. The team elected Glover to the Saints Hall of Fame for the Class of 2013.

The roster of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November then to 15 finalists in January.