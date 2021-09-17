Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Sept. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Packers at Saints - Best of Defense | 2021 Week 1

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 1 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
1 / 22

1 / 22

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers during pregame warmups at TIAA Bank Field in week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
2 / 22

2 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 22
3 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
4 / 22
4 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
5 / 22
5 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Paulson-Adebo-Saints-Packers-2021regwk1-2
6 / 22
6 / 22
7 / 22

7 / 22
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 22
8 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 22
9 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Marcus-Williams-Saints-Packers-2021regwk1
10 / 22
10 / 22
11 / 22

11 / 22
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
12 / 22
12 / 22

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
13 / 22
13 / 22

AP Images

AP Images
14 / 22
14 / 22

AP Images

AP Images
15 / 22
15 / 22

AP Images

AP Images
16 / 22
16 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
17 / 22
17 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
18 / 22
18 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
19 / 22
19 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
20 / 22
20 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
21 / 22
21 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
22 / 22
22 / 22

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
From NOLA.com
The Edge: How can the Saints contain Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers? A look at the matchups

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Receiver Chris Hogan made impact in first game with New Orleans Saints
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers
Watch: Alvin Kamara on best 2-way player, shorthanded Saints coaching staff
Watch: Cesar Ruiz talks mid-game move from guard to center
Watch: Deonte Harris talks about being more than just a returner
Listen: Pete Carmichael Conference Call
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Listen: Dennis Allen, Darren Rizzi Conference Call 
Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz fluidly moved from guard to center during New Orleans Saints' opener

From WWL Radio
Deuce McAllister: Saints have to give Christian McCaffrey the 'Marshall Faulk treatment'

From ESPN.com
Saints defense delivering on vow to be team's identity without Drew Brees

