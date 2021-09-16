Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster

Sep 16, 2021 at 05:06 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to the active roster off the practice squad and signed defensive back Jordan Miller﻿, fullback Adam Prentice and center ﻿Austin Reiter﻿ to the practice squad. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
news

Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener

'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

Ohio State top college for Saints players
news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

11 players added to the practice squad for the 2021 NFL season
Advertising