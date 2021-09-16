The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to the active roster off the practice squad and signed defensive back Jordan Miller, fullback Adam Prentice and center Austin Reiter to the practice squad. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Sep 16, 2021
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
