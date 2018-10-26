Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 26

A collection of Saints and NFL headlines

Oct 26, 2018 at 07:38 AM

Read the Thursday Saints-Vikings Injury Report

Watch the Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House

Johnnie Poe is the Dixie Legends Spotlight

Watch Cam Jordan's weekly media session

Saints and the community: Gayle Benson and Kingsley House

Andrus Peat says he'll play vs. Vikings

Brees' completion percentage the same as last season's playoff game

Vikings practice report

Week 8 scouting report

