Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 02, 2020 at 09:04 AM
From NOLA.com
The latest to contact LaToya Cantrell about letting Saints fans back in Superdome? Roger Goodell
The Edge: Assessing how New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions stack up for Week 4
Saints injury report: Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore miss Thursday practice
Erik McCoy's speed, blocking on Alvin Kamara touchdown doesn't surprise the Saints
Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders after TD vs the Packers: 'That right there is the icebreaker'
Saints star LB turned broadcaster Jonathan Vilma will call Sunday's game from the booth
Walker: Here's hoping Tennessee Titans' coronavirus outbreak is first and last of NFL season

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions
How does Saints running back Alvin Kamara stay on his feet?
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara defying description as he embarks on record-setting pace
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Alex Anzalone on minimizing penalties, defensive game plan
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Tre'Quan Smith talks Saints offensive execution, Lions defense
Saints Week 4 Interviews: Erik McCoy talks Saints offensive unit, Week 4 prep

Best of Week 3 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 3 match up against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

