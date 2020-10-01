How does Saints running back Alvin Kamara stay on his feet?

If Kamara's balance is a natural gift, how can training enhance it?

"When we first met, we were doing simple things on the ground – single-leg balance on the ground, single-leg balance on a little foam pad, maybe catching the ball or whatever it might be nice and easy, to progressing to now we're doing it on a half a BOSU ball, this wobbly dome. And then from there, that got easy so he started kneeling on a ball and doing exercises. And that got easy, so he stood on the ball. And then that got easy so we added hand-eye coordination with different tasks assigned to different hands and colors, and then putting strobe glasses on to block vision. You're constantly adding layers.

"So we did an exercise where he is standing up on a box, and he steps off this box. And I've got a ball in each hand. These balls, when they hit the ground with impact, they will flash one of three different colors. So as he steps off this box, a split second before he hits the ground, I use one of my arms to bounce the ball. Based on that, he has to cut the direction of the hand and then read the color of the ball, which is going to tell him which way to cut off of that break. Then he runs up to a second level, and then we do the same thing again and now he's got to make a cut based on which hand I used and then I bounce the ball to the ground, and the color that it flashes tells him which hand to catch the ball with. So each layer of the drill was not only having to do multiple reads, but the reads were changing at each level. One might be a cut, the next one might be which hand, and then it might be a cut again. So it's like, so cognitive on top of the physical and dynamic reactives on it."