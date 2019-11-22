Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 22

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 22, 2019 at 09:21 AM

From NOLA.com
Saints 'well aware' of what Panthers' Kyle Allen did against them last season
Walker: Stories of Courage and Change exhibit offers plenty of New Orleans' rich sports history
Saints injury report: Larry Warford, Ryan Ramczyk upgraded, but 4 players still miss practice
The Edge: Saints vs. Panthers— Assessing how New Orleans, Carolina stack up at each position
Where's Emmanuel Butler? Saints practice squad WR is modeling his game after Michael Thomas

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Dixie Legends Spotlight: Roman Harper
Best of Saints Fans: Week 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Behind the Celly: Part 7 with Lance Moore and Joe Horn
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 22
Cam Jordan, "Our fans can rattle any quarterback"
Saints Thanksgiving Turkey Giveway 2019
Sheldon Rankins, "We have to stop the run"
Eli Apple, "We need to continue to challenge ourselves and progress"

Saints on Social 2019: Nov. 14 - Nov. 20

Catching up on what players have been sharing on social media.

Drew Brees: I don't think there is anything I enjoy more than watching my kids play! Big night last night as all the boys played in the championship games for Football 'N' America Flag Football. Watching all these kids grow and develop and gain confidence throughout the year is what it's all about! Congrats to all Football 'N' America teams on a great fall season. See you in the spring!
1 / 6

Drew Brees: I don't think there is anything I enjoy more than watching my kids play! Big night last night as all the boys played in the championship games for Football 'N' America Flag Football. Watching all these kids grow and develop and gain confidence throughout the year is what it's all about! Congrats to all Football 'N' America teams on a great fall season. See you in the spring!

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Moments.
2 / 6

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Moments.

Thomas Morstead: Thank you to all our What You Give Will Grow And Triumph Over Kid Cancer supporters and volunteers for making moments like this possible!
3 / 6

Thomas Morstead: Thank you to all our What You Give Will Grow And Triumph Over Kid Cancer supporters and volunteers for making moments like this possible!

A.J. Klein: 8-2! And matching pajamas! Nothing makes a saints win better!!
4 / 6

A.J. Klein: 8-2! And matching pajamas! Nothing makes a saints win better!!

P.J. Williams: 👑❤️
5 / 6

P.J. Williams: 👑❤️

Cameron Jordan: Had time today...
6 / 6

Cameron Jordan: Had time today...

