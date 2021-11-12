Saints transcripts: Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II media availability | Thursday, Nov. 11

New Orleans Saints Running Back Mark Ingram II﻿

Post-Practice Media Availability

Thursday, November 11, 2021

How do you feel like you've been settling back in here sense coming back here?

"A lot better. After the first week, definitely just settled down and getting back into my routine. So feels good to be settled down and back into a normal routine."

Have you thought much about the (Saint's all-time rushing) record now that you're getting closer to it?

"I've just been running man, I know when I got here it was like 90 yards or something. So I'd hope I would be able to rush for 90 yards. So just been focusing on being the best version of me. When my number is called trying to execute at a high level, perform at a high level, and do the best I can help the team be successful so ultimately we can win games. I know the record is almost there and we necessarily have not been counting down."

What's it going to mean to you?

"I mean, it'd be a blessing. It's something that, so many great running backs have come through the New Orleans Saints program and especially Deuce (McAllister). I looked up to him growing up watching him run the rock. So just to be able to be mentioned with those type of players, that's a something I'm proud of, something I worked very hard for. Thank the Lord for health and longevity, and everyone in my corner who has helped me get to this point. So just something that I'll be proud of and something I'm just going to continue to keep going, continue trying to be better, trying to do more. So not content, not complacent, just trying to do a lot more."

When you left, did you realize how close you were and did you think you were going to get another chance to get it?

"Yeah, obviously, when I left I knew I was close and that sucked. I didn't know when I'd come back or if I'd come back or how I'd come back. I always figured that maybe I'd have a chance to come back. You never know. The league is crazy, but I'm thankful that I was able to come back. I feel like it was perfect timing."

Alvin Kamara﻿ made a joke last week saying that even if the Saints had to sign you when you were 40 and he had to push you across to get the record, he wanted you to get it. Have you talked to Deuce about it since you've been back?

"No, I haven't. Deuce has been one of the most supportive guys throughout my whole career, even in beginning times when whether it was role or whether it was injury, whatever it may have been, when things weren't as ideal as you'd want them to be as a first round pick. He was always one of those guys who was encouraging and supportive of me. So I'm thankful for him pouring into me, being positive to me, and helping me grow as a runner, and as a professional. So he has definitely helped me along the way as well. So I'm thankful for him and be honored to be able to now get the yardage to top that record. He set the bar and set the standard and we're just trying to elevate it."

It's probably a dumb question, but how much of a workload are you ready for? How fresh do you feel?

"I am ready for a whole load at all times, that is what I prepare for. That is what I do. That is what I'm built for. I'm always excited about the opportunity to be able to go out there and prove myself. That's something I try to do every single day in practice, try to prove myself, try to improve, try to get better and try to prove that I'm one of the best out here doing it. So I always preparing myself mentally, physically, emotionally to be able to shoulder a big load and that's what I do. So always ready for an opportunity, and just thankful for the opportunity to be able to play this game, be able to do the best I can to help our team win. That's my ultimate goal, no matter if it is one particular role or if I have got to shoulder a load, I am always prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team win."

How far back does 2017 seem when it was you, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara all in the same room?

"Yeah, it sounds crazy, but yeah, I remember it and how that offseason went and how the first three games went. And then after AD (All Day) got traded and how me and AK took off, that was kind of like the beginning so definitely remember. I have fond memories of that, how it went down and grateful for AD. He's still playing."

How impressive is that?

"Yeah, I mean, that's what you want to do, man, that's what you want to be. You want to be playing at a high level for a long time. You want to be one of the best runners doing it for a long time. He's top five on (the) all-time list. He's a Hall of Famer and still doing it at a high level. That's something that I appreciate, something I admire. Him, Frank Gore, Shady (LeSean McCoy) did it for a while. A lot of guys played for a long time, you look at that, you admire that. Once again, that's something that you strive for."

Is that a goal? To get to 36? Would you like to still be playing then?

"I feel like I am a better player now than I was when I left. I think just experience and training and kind of just being confident in your abilities and what you need to do. I think the successes, failures, experiences, just makes you better. I feel like, over the years when I was younger and I had those crowded backfield, and I wasn't always getting, I had to share the ball in all those backfields, I feel like that contributed to me feeling the way I do right now in year 11. Obviously, some of those times were frustrating but God has a plan and I'm thankful for where I'm at today in my 11th season and feeling healthy, fresh, and like I still have my best football ahead of me. So just keep working to do that. Keep working to prove that. And that is something I strive for daily. So yeah, I do want to play for a long time. This is 11. And I said that I'd maybe play four more years, however many The Lord wants me to play. I'll know with my body, how I feel, how I'm performing. You never know. Not many people walk out on this game on their own terms. So to be able to do that, that'd be a blessing."

In what ways do you feel like you got better?

"Just in all aspects. I feel like I move better when I am running the ball, I feel like I see it better, feel like I can still catch the ball, run routes, feel like a complete back picking up pass pro (protection). I could do all three downs like I always could. Just experience, successes, failures, good games, bad games, good reps, bad reps, all those kind of compound over time. And obviously just knowing what I need to do physically, mentally, and emotionally to prepare myself each Sunday. I just feel like I know exactly what I need to do to go out there and play at a high level, do the best that I can help us win, to put us in a position for myself to be the best that I can be to help the team. So I think all those things over times, kind of accumulating have me feeling really good right now in my 11th season."

So those early years kind of gave you like an advantage over other running backs where you're mental is up here and your physical is still up here and you kind of enjoy that?

"Yeah, I mean, when you're young, man, some guys come in and have immediate success, but that's not everybody. But I think just all those experiences over time, successes, failures, roles, all those different things, all these different variables, just kind of developed me to who I am right now and how I look and how I feel playing the game right now. So thankful for all those moments, and all those experience and all those learning moments. And I wouldn't be here today without those trials and tribulations and successes. So overcoming adversity, all that stuff. It's no different than any other person that's been playing for a long time or for a short time. It's just part of what we do, part of business, part of the process, thankful for the process and still enjoying the process."

Would you rather have broken the record here in front of the home crowd? It might not be here, but does that matter to you a whole lot?

"I think it would have been special to do it last week versus Atlanta in a victory ideally, and be able to break it in front of the home crowd. I think that would have been probably a special moment. But I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at, obviously being able to celebrate it in the home stadium in New Orleans, I think that would have been something that would have been cool. But I don't think that's going to happen. So if I make it to the next home game without the record something bad really happened. So we keep going, man, the record is cool and it's something that I'll be proud of and something that I'll be honored to do with such a great organization with great runners who have come through here. But the main thing is to be the best version myself and help us win games. That's the main thing. So the record, like I said, when I came here, I knew I had like 90 yards and if I didn't have 90 yards by a certain point it would have been bad. So my main focus and my main vision is just being the best version myself mentally, physically, emotionally, be the best teammate I could be, and prepare myself to go out there and perform at a high level each and every Sunday, each and every game, whichever day that is, and do my job and do my part in helping us have success and winning games."

When you were talking about settling back into a routine personally, what does that mean for you?

"Well, I mean, it was just crazy. I mean, I was in Houston going to the Astros game on like a Tuesday night. And then on Wednesday I'm going through meetings and practice and then I'm on a flight 7am Thursday and I'm in New Orleans, I'm a Saint. I practice Friday, don't have a place to stay. Thankfully, I have good friends (like) Terron Armstead﻿, my brother, allowed me to stay with him. And Saturday, I was staying in the hotel and Sunday I'm playing. I was like in a dream. It was like I was in this like abyss for like five days. Then I just get back into my treatment schedule, my massage schedule, my recovery schedule, weight room schedule, practice schedule, being able to go to sleep on time, I didn't really sleep that much that first week. So just to be able to get back on a routine, back on the schedule that I know helps me get ready to perform every Sunday. That's what I mean."

Are you still crashing with Terron (Armstead)?

"Terron has his daughters and his family coming in this week. So I figured they would need the extra space so Kenny Stills has an extra room and I'm staying with him."

Kenny Stills has had a wild journey, kind of like you, what was it like to see him back in this locker room?

"I was super happy for him, that's like my brother. We have been here since he got drafted here. And then obviously he went to a couple of different organizations, a couple different teams, but for him to still be doing it. And I feel like he can do it at a high level. He has the ability, has the capability. And I'm just happy for him to be back. When he signed and I was still in Houston I was happy for him. Because I know he had a tough year last year and I know he hadn't really gotten picked up and so for him to come back to New Orleans I knew that it was a good moment for him. So I'm excited for him and glad we're both back. We're roommates right now like college."