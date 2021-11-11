Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Five Saints players listed on Thursday's report

Nov 11, 2021 at 03:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans Saints DE ﻿Payton Turner﻿ was placed on the team's Reserve/Injured list. TE ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ was also elevated from the team's Injured Reserve to the Active roster.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Foot DNP DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP
WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP LP
DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP

TENNESSEE TITANS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
FB Tory Carter Hip DNP DNP
S Dane Cruikshank Knee DNP DNP
LB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP
CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP
LB Harold Landry Hamstring DNP DNP
LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP
CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DNP
DT Jeffrey Simmons Ankle DNP DNP
WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP
LB Nick Dzubnar Knee LP FP
LB Rashaan Evan Ankle LP DNP
T Kendall Lamm Back LP FP
T Taylor Lewan Knee LP LP
DT Teair Tart Groin LP DNP
G Nate Davis Concussion FP FP
WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP

