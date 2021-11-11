Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner was placed on the team's Reserve/Injured list. TE Nick Vannett was also elevated from the team's Injured Reserve to the Active roster.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|S
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|FB
|Tory Carter
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Dane Cruikshank
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Bud Dupree
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Chris Jackson
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Harold Landry
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|David Long
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Greg Mabin
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Jeffrey Simmons
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Nick Dzubnar
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Rashaan Evan
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|T
|Kendall Lamm
|Back
|LP
|FP
|T
|Taylor Lewan
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Teair Tart
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|G
|Nate Davis
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|LP