Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Mar 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Saints on Social 2021: March 18 - March 24

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

PJ Williams: Let me drive da boat!
PJ Williams: Let me drive da boat!

Marshon Lattimore: Don Dada
Marshon Lattimore: Don Dada

Andrus Peat: Soaking up these last few months just us 2.. Baby boy Otw
Andrus Peat: Soaking up these last few months just us 2.. Baby boy Otw

Shy Tuttle: I was just tryna find some food
Shy Tuttle: I was just tryna find some food

Jameis Winston: We grind and we pay em no never mind! #kevingates #fairytale #dreamforever
Jameis Winston: We grind and we pay em no never mind! #kevingates #fairytale #dreamforever

Ty Montgomery: ALL CAP
Ty Montgomery: ALL CAP

Drew Brees: Such a great afternoon with Rylen at the Daddy/Daughter Scavenger Hunt around town!
Drew Brees: Such a great afternoon with Rylen at the Daddy/Daughter Scavenger Hunt around town!

Trey Hendrickson: New Orleans, First. Thank you to the Benson family, the Saints Organization and staff for putting together such a loving and caring culture on a off the football field. It was an honor to learn how to lead one of the best defenses in the country from Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, AJ Klein, and Malcom Jenkins. And Thank you, the fans, for the love and support as I've grown as a football player and a man. The love you've shown me over the last 4 years makes this transition harder than I could have ever imagined. My family and I will never forget the sound of a 3rd Down Sack in the Dome. I've created memories I will never forget. Through the ups and downs and a few unexpected adversities I can guarantee I'm a better football player and man because I was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. This is not the end but only the beginning. I hope I could shine the light of Christ within me on Sundays and showcase all he's done for me for His glory! It's with a heavy heart that I know this chapter is coming to an end but I hope I've earned your respect an support moving forward from Who Dat to Who Dey! I'm so excited for the next step in God's Plan! God Bless! "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Galatians 6:9-10
Trey Hendrickson: New Orleans, First. Thank you to the Benson family, the Saints Organization and staff for putting together such a loving and caring culture on a off the football field. It was an honor to learn how to lead one of the best defenses in the country from Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, AJ Klein, and Malcom Jenkins. And Thank you, the fans, for the love and support as I've grown as a football player and a man. The love you've shown me over the last 4 years makes this transition harder than I could have ever imagined. My family and I will never forget the sound of a 3rd Down Sack in the Dome. I've created memories I will never forget. Through the ups and downs and a few unexpected adversities I can guarantee I'm a better football player and man because I was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. This is not the end but only the beginning. I hope I could shine the light of Christ within me on Sundays and showcase all he's done for me for His glory! It's with a heavy heart that I know this chapter is coming to an end but I hope I've earned your respect an support moving forward from Who Dat to Who Dey! I'm so excited for the next step in God's Plan! God Bless!

"Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Galatians 6:9-10

Marcus Williams: Living the life!!! Blessings!!!
Marcus Williams: Living the life!!! Blessings!!!

Kwon Alexander: Mannnn I had fun with some dawgs! Thanks @saints for giving me a opportunity to showcase my talents! Everything was live! Let's see what's about to happen next! God knows!
Kwon Alexander: Mannnn I had fun with some dawgs! Thanks @saints for giving me a opportunity to showcase my talents! Everything was live! Let's see what's about to happen next! God knows!

CJGJ: I'm the youngest reppin
CJGJ: I'm the youngest reppin

Justin Hardee: To the @saints organization and the whole city of New Orleans love always. THANK YOU
Justin Hardee: To the @saints organization and the whole city of New Orleans love always. THANK YOU

Thomas Morstead: #HappyThomasMorsteadDay #HappySaintPatricksDay
Thomas Morstead: #HappyThomasMorsteadDay #HappySaintPatricksDay

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision

From NOLA.com
Drew Brees' fiery, legendary Saints pregame speeches were 'always just what you need to hear'
Drew Brees time capsule

From NFL.com
Seahawks, defensive tackle Jarran Reed parting ways

