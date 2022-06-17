Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, June 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jun 17, 2022 at 08:55 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2022 Minicamp | Day 3

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway celebrates on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
1 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway celebrates on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
2 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
3 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
4 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
5 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin practice kicking at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
6 / 100

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin practice kicking at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
7 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
8 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back P.J. Williams, and defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
9 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back P.J. Williams, and defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
10 / 100

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saintswide receiver Jarvis Landry congratulates tight end Nick Vannett at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
11 / 100

New Orleans Saintswide receiver Jarvis Landry congratulates tight end Nick Vannett at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
12 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
13 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
14 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
15 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White, tight end Juwan Johnson, and quarterback Andy Dalton participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
16 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White, tight end Juwan Johnson, and quarterback Andy Dalton participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
17 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton talks to a coach at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
18 / 100

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton talks to a coach at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
19 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
20 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
21 / 100

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
22 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
23 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derek Schweiger participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
24 / 100

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derek Schweiger participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
25 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
26 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
27 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
28 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
29 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
30 / 100

New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
31 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
32 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo talk at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
33 / 100

New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo talk at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
34 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
35 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
36 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
37 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
38 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
39 / 100

New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
40 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
41 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
42 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and quarterback Jameis Winston high five at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
43 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and quarterback Jameis Winston high five at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
44 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
45 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
46 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight ends Kahale Warring and Juwan Johnson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
47 / 100

New Orleans Saints tight ends Kahale Warring and Juwan Johnson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
48 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
49 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
50 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
51 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
52 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
53 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
54 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
55 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
56 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston hands it off to running back Alvin Kamara on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
57 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston hands it off to running back Alvin Kamara on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
58 / 100

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
59 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
60 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
61 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
62 / 100

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Eric Wilson, Isaiah Pryor, and D'Marco Jackson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
63 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebackers Eric Wilson, Isaiah Pryor, and D'Marco Jackson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
64 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
65 / 100

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
66 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
67 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
68 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
69 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
70 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
71 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
72 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
73 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
74 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
75 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches before Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
76 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches before Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Isaiah Pryor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
77 / 100

New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Isaiah Pryor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
78 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
79 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
80 / 100

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
81 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry checks his spot at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
82 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry checks his spot at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
83 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
84 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
85 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixonparticipate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
86 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixonparticipate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway catches a pass at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
87 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway catches a pass at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
88 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
89 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
90 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
91 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
92 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
93 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
94 / 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
95 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
96 / 100

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
97 / 100

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
98 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
99 / 100

New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
100 / 100

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints have brand-new alternate helmet for the 2022 season. See their new look.

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'I look at him as a weapon.'

Former Destrehan standout Kirk Merritt showing plenty versatility at Saints' minicamp

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame: A long shot from a small school, Jahri Evans shined for Saints

Mark Ingram is an NFL rarity: A running back entering Year 12. 'I don't take it for granted'

Photos: Saints unveil new black helmet for 2022 NFL season | Uniform Watch

Dennis Allen on the final day of Saints Minicamp 2022

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2022 Minicamp | Day 3

James Hurst talks competition for starting role | Saints Minicamp 2022

Cam Jordan on new black helmets, team leaders | Saints Minicamp 2022

Bryce Thompson talks progress entering year two | Saints Minicamp 2022

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Thursday, June 16

Saints Minicamp Update - June 16, 2022

Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

