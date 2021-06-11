Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, June 11

A collection of headlines about the New Orleans Saints and the NFL

Jun 11, 2021
Latest Saints News from NOLA.com

After a year away from football, Saints DB coach Kris Richard is happy to be here. 'I'm home.'

"My culture, my heritage, my family, my bloodlines stream through this state," Richard said. "My wife, in particular, her immediate family was born and raised here in this city."

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

David Onyemata talks Leadership on Defensive Line | Saints Minicamp 2021

Demario Davis on Defensive Chemistry | Saints Minicamp 2021

Nick Vannett talks offseason workouts on day 3 | Saints Minicamp 2021

Transcript: Sean Payton day 3 minicamp media availability

Alvin Kamara doesn't compare himself to other star NFL running backs: 'I'm focused on me'

"You know, I just focus on me," Kamara said this week. "If I'm watching another back, I think it's not really to stack up, it's more like 'dang, Christian [McCaffrey], shoot, I love the way he do that.' Or 'Dalvin [Cook], I love the way he do this.' Or Derrick [Henry] and Saquon [Barkley]. All these guys, Zeke [Elliott] and Nick [Chubb]. All them dudes I'm just watching as a fan."

