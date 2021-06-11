Saints Morning Break for Friday, June 11

Latest Saints News from WWL Radio

"You know, I just focus on me," Kamara said this week. "If I'm watching another back, I think it's not really to stack up, it's more like 'dang, Christian [McCaffrey], shoot, I love the way he do that.' Or 'Dalvin [Cook], I love the way he do this.' Or Derrick [Henry] and Saquon [Barkley]. All these guys, Zeke [Elliott] and Nick [Chubb]. All them dudes I'm just watching as a fan."